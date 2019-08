× AZ: 1,600 pounds of marijuana seized at border crossing

ARIZONA — A 42-year-old man from Mesa and a Mexican female passenger were taken into custody.

It started after a narcotics sniffing dog alerted at their truck and trailer.

After a search, agents found 135 packages of marijuana from the floor of the vehicle.

In all, it was more than 1,600 pounds of pot.

It has a street value of nearly half a million dollars.