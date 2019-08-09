× Bridgeport woman killed in Stratford crash

STRATFORD — State police say 18-year-old Destina Arriaga was killed after a crash on I-95 Thursday night.

According to police, a car driven by 17-year-old Jose Carpio was driving southbound in the far right lane when he lost control and collided into the metal beam guard rail. From there, the car crashed down a steep embankment just north of exit 30.

Carpio and another passenger sustained only minor injuries but Arriaga suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital. House later, Arriaga died from her injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.