× Connecticut awarded $1 million to upgrade 911 call centers

The U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday that over $1 million in grant funding will be awarded to Connecticut to upgrade 911 call centers to Next Generation 911 (NG911) capabilities.

According to officials, NG911 will create a faster, more resilient emergency system, and will boost public safety through enhanced and new capabilities such as text message, image and video processing, advanced mapping and other improvements.

The grant comes from a $109 million fund being awarded to 34 different states and two tribal nations, as part of the 911 Grant Program.

Officials say these grants are critical in helping first responders save lives, as the money will allow them to provide aid more quickly and responsively.

Information about these grants, including funding for each state, can be found here.

Also, visit the 911.gov website to see a detailed infographic about the NG911 system and how it will work with First Net to upgrade emergency services.