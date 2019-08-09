DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.
‘Dad’s Matter Too’ conference held at CCSU

Posted 5:47 PM, August 9, 2019, by

NEW BRITAIN --  Helping local fathers stay in their children's lives was the goal of a two-day conference that wrapped up at Central Connecticut State University Friday.

The conference was organized by the Department of Children and Families.

Two men who were wrongly convicted, including New Haven's Scott Lewis, spoke about the impact it had on their relationships with their children
and how they are now helping more dads in urban communities be an integral part of their children's lives.

