DEEP employee arrested for allegedly threatening co-workers

HARTFORD — A Department of Energy and Environmental Protection employee was arrested for allegedly making threatening comments to co-workers and possessing a banned weapon.

According to court records, 64-year-old John Hirschfeld of West Hartford was arrested late last month.

Court records state that Hirschfeld allegedly threatened several co-workers over a period of months. Police searched his house, and said they found an AR-15 that qualifies as an illegal assault weapon, along with several banned 30-round magazines.

Hirschfeld has been locked up since his arrest and is now on paid administrative leave.

No additional information was released.