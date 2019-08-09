× Florida man asks Walmart clerk for ‘something to kill 200 people’

PORT ST. LUCIE (WPTV) — Port St Lucie Police say there was no credible threat found when a man asked a Walmart clerk Tuesday night about a gun that could kill 200 people.

Phil Atte, of Port St. Lucie, was not charged, and later said he did to make a statement against the sale of certain guns.

“I’m in a Walmart a few days after el Paso and I’m seeing a white nationalist looking guy purchase a gun and I got mad,” Attery says.

Attey, told WPTV that what he said at Walmart “was in poor taste.”

Attey is a self described gun violence prevention activist, who grew up on the Treasure Coast and now lives in Washington, DC.

Port St Lucie Police di not charge Attey but they also didn’t like his way of making a statement about guns.

“Obviously you do have a first amendment right but there’s a right way and wrong way to do things,” says Assistant Chief Richard Del Toro.

EARLIER STORY:

Port St. Lucie police are asking the public to help identify a man who asked a Walmart clerk about buying a weapon that can kill a large number of people.

According to the police department, the man, approximately 50-60 years old with gray-black hair and a goatee approached a sales clerk in the sporting goods department at the store on U.S. 1 and made the concerning statement.

“Can you sell me anything (or a gun) that would kill 200 people?” the man asked.

The clerk replied, “That isn’t funny,” and the man responded, “I know,” and asked again if they could sell him anything that would kill 200 people.

The incident happened on Wednesday at about 7:11 p.m.

The man left after making the second statement and police are now looking for help to identify him. Call Detective Boice at (772) 871-5172.