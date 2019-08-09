Foodie Friday: Guilford Mooring in Guilford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD -- Foodie Friday took a trip to the Connecticut shoreline!

There are seafood plates and steaks galore at Guilford Mooring, all served with a side of creativity and TLC.

Chef Anthony Pelligrini serves his own take on those classic New England dishes with not only a personal touch but also with locally grown vegetables and fruits when he can!

Seafood arrives fresh off the boat and onto the plates as fast as possible making "fresh" the name of the came.

Guilford Mooring is 19 years strong and located right off the marina in Guilford!