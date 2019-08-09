× Greenwich police officer charged in Medicaid scam

GREENWICH — The Greenwich Police Department says they have placed an officer on paid administrative leave this week after being notified of an ongoing criminal investigation involving him.

The DOJ said Michael Mastronardi, an 18 year veteran of the Greenwich Police Department, was arrested and charged with a Medicaid scam.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Mastronardi was an enrolled provider in the Personal Care Assistance (PCA) program, a federal and state-funded Medicaid program that allows eligible participants to hire others to assist with their daily care.

Between August 2014 and April 2019, the DOJ said Mastronardi billed Medicaid and was paid for PCA services that he did not provide, including the time during which he was working as a Greenwich police officer.

He was paid about $57,278 for false claims, the warrant alleges.

Police say the charges are not related to his work as a police officer or with the Town of Greenwich.

According to the department, an internal affairs investigation will be conducted to determine if Mastronardi violated any of its policies or procedures.

Mastronardi was charged with Larceny in the First Degree By Defrauding a Public Community and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community .

He was released on a $100,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on August 21.