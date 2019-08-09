Holberton School New Haven offers all-girls coding camp to Connecticut teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- When you think of coding, you might not be thinking teenage girls are the ones behind the screen.

Holberton School New Haven is hoping to change that.

The Holberton School's girls-only summer coding camp initially started at their San Francisco campus a few years ago. Due to the success of the program, it came to New Haven for the first time this summer and will be back again next year.

"I think all women should be involved in technology," said camper Emma Riemann of Cheshire. "It’s really important to have a different perspective, and have diversity because everyone thinks differently."

In their two weeks, the girls have spent their time working together learning how to craft their own websites.

"It’s basically about teamwork," said camper Amy Solano of New Haven. "Someone can do one thing, another person can do another thing, and you get to share your ideas and make a great project."

With the help of Southern Connecticut State University and Travelers, Holberton School New Haven, a non-profit, was able to offer this camp to these 20 campers, for free.

In these two weeks, the girls say they have made plenty of new friends and acquired new skills.