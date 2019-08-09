Humidity drops off, refreshing weekend ahead!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Congrats, we made it to the weekend and it looks glorious with low humidity and plenty of sunshine.

Saturday will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Morning sunshine will fade as some clouds bubble up in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a shower (mainly northern CT). But most of the state will stay dry.

Low temperatures will be refreshingly cooler heading into Saturday night - Sunday morning with many towns starting off in the 50s. By afternoon, we're sunny with highs near 80 degrees.

Monday turns warmer and more humid as we head back to work with highs in the mid-upper 80s. The next chance for showers is Tuesday but most of next week looks dry and comfortable.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and comfy. Lows: 55-60.

SATURDAY: Sunny morning, partly cloudy by afternoon. A bit cooler & breezy. Slight chance for an afternoon shower. High: Mid 70s - near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Refreshing start in the 50s. Sunny, low humidity. High: Upper 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. High: mid-upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Chance showers. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing. High: Upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli