Humidity drops off, refreshing weekend ahead!

It'll be much more comfortable out there today with temperatures heading for the 80s. There may be a sprinkle or isolated shower this afternoon but most of the day will be full of sunshine!

This weekend looks glorious with partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be a little cooler, in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Low temperatures will be refreshingly cooler, dropping into the 50s for some towns Saturday and especially Sunday morning.

The humidity returns Monday, along with an increasing chance for showers on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, turning less humid. An isolated sprinkle or shower in the afternoon. High: 80-85.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and comfy. Lows: 55-60.

SATURDAY: Sunny morning, partly cloudy by afternoon. A bit cooler. High: Upper 70s to low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Rising humidity late. High: Upper 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, turning humid. Highs: 80s.

TUESDAY: Chance showers. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: AM shower, cooler. High: Upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

