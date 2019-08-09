DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.
Police ask for public’s help to identify people responsible for Norwalk theft

Posted 10:15 AM, August 9, 2019

NORWALK– Police say the pictured male and female are suspects in the theft of $33,000 worth of jewelry in Norwalk.

The Norwalk Police Department is working to identify both the individuals and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Hudyma at dhudyma@norwalkct.org or 203-854-3189.

Anonymous tips can be left at any of the following contacts:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: http://www.norwalkpd.com

Text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

