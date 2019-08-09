× Police investigating burglary at Plainfield Verizon store

PLAINFIELD — Plainfield Police received information from State Police in Danielson that two Verizon stores, Putnam and Killingly were broken into early Friday morning.

At approximately 4:20 a.m., a Plainfield officer responded to the Verizon store at 73 Lathrop Road in Plainfield.

Upon arrival, a dark colored SUV was spotted parked in the fire lane directly in front of the Verizon Store.

As the officer approached in his cruiser, he saw a person wearing a ski mask and grey sweatshirt inside the store.

When the burglar noticed police, the suspect ran out of the store and got into the SUV speeding away from the area.

According to police, the officer pursued the SUV onto I-395 South, but eventually ended the pursuit due to excessive speeds.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860)564-0804