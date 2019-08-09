× Police investigating stabbing incident in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC — The Willimantic Police Department is investigating a serious assault that occurred Thursday on North Street.

Police responded to reports of an assault taking place at approximately 6 p.m. between Meadow and Main Streets.

According to police, a 911 caller reported that a male victim had been stabbed and was looking for help at a nearby business.

Police responded to the area and found that the victim had in fact been stabbed, and possibly assaulted with a bat.

Officers secured the scene and the victim was later transferred to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say multiple witnesses being interviewed, but no suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Chris Shepard at Willimantic Police Headquarters at 860-465-3135.