Two men injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD — Two men are alert and conscious after being shot in Hartford early Friday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened at 435 Wethersfield Avenue. They were alerted to gunshots through ShotSpotter around 2 a.m.

Two men were shot and were taken to Hartford Hospital.

Wethersfield Avenue is open to traffic, but Barker Street is blocked off at this time as police continue to investigate.