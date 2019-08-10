Annual Woofstock on Branford Green held to help local animal shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANFORD -- The Branford Green went to the dogs Saturday for the annual Woofstock Saturday.

Woofstock was created to help the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter with rescuing animals, rehabilitation, and to find new homes for pets.

The festival has a variety of events throughout the day including live music, food trucks, the Woofstock Hippie Dog Costume Contest and much more.

According Woofstock's website, the festival attracts thousands of people each year from the surrounding states like Massachusetts or even New Jersey.

For more on the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, click here.