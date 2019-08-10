× Man arrested in Plainfield accused of violating restraining order

PLAINFIELD — A man was arrested in Moosup Friday afternoon after police said he was in violation of a restraining order and probation.

Police responded to Church Street in Plainfield to check on Brian Hendry,38, who had two active warrants for his arrest.

Officers found Hendry on the second floor of the building and was additionally charged with violation of a restraining order.

Hendry was taken to the Plainfield Police Department and faces four counts of violation of a restraining order and violation of probation.

He is being held on bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson court August 12.