New Britain police seek help identifying suspect in armed robbery

NEW BRITAIN – Police need your help in finding a thief who pulled a gun on a woman and escaped on a bicycle.

New Britain police say they got the report of a robbery on Friday.  The female victim said she was walking in the area of 242 Main Street when a man with a handgun demanded money from her.  The victim ran to her car to escape the perpetrator and was not injured.

She described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 50’s or 60’s wearing a black fitted hat, blue jeans and a white and black shirt.

Investigators checked the surrounding area surveillance cameras and found an image of the suspect riding on a bicycle.

If you have any information about the identity of this person, please call the New Britain Police Department at (860) 826-3000.  Anonymous tips can be phoned in to (860) 826-3199 or left on the department’s web tip page on the department’s website.

