New Haven host’s Fourth Annual Puerto Rican Festival

Posted 10:30 PM, August 10, 2019, by

NEW HAVEN -- New Haven's Puerto Rican Festival went off without a hitch  Saturday amid increased security following a social media threat.

But that threat wasn’t enough to keep people from celebrating their vibrant culture.

"We're celebrating Puerto Rico," said Rosa Outlaw of New Haven. "We’ve been coming here since the first year [the festival] started."

It was the fourth annual festival and it may have been the biggest.

It was a day that brought beautiful weather and a beautiful display of cultural heritage to the Elm City.

"This event means a lot of things," said Carlos Mendez. "It reminds me of Puerto Rico what I get up with every day you know?"

This year took on new meaning with Puerto Rico’s recent political turmoil and a threat was made against the festival itself on Friday.

But there’s strength in a community.

"My country where I come from is strong and these are all the people who care about it," said Miss Teen Puerto Rico Angelinarie.

