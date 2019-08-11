Mostly sunny, highs in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you liked yesterday, you'll love today with high temperatures reaching the upper 70's to near 80 this afternoon with nothing but sunshine. Everyone has a different definition of "perfect" weather, but I think most of us can agree this will be a top ten weather day!

Monday turns warmer and more humid as we head back to work with highs in the mid-upper 80s. The most humid day will be Tuesday with scattered showers likely. Then most of next week looks dry and comfortable with the exception of Thursday when there could be a few showers.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunny, delightful with low humidity. High: Upper 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and still comfy. Lows: 55-60.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid in the afternoon. High: mid-upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Showers likely. High: Upper 70s - near 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing, less humid. High: Near 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chance shower. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 80.

