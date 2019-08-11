What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

CT State Police arrest four, ages 18-21, in ongoing gun theft investigation

Posted 8:00 AM, August 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:03AM, August 11, 2019

GRISWOLD – Connecticut State Police say four young adults they have arrested are part of an ongoing firearms larcent investigation.

Police are not providing much information about the “lengthy investigation conducted by the Eastern District Major Crime Squad”. But the it began in the mostly rural town of Griswold, in New London County, and led to arrests of the four on Friday, and detectives say more arrests are expected.

Daniel Ramos, 20, of Willimantic is charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Ammunition or Electronic Defense Weapon and Interfering with an Officer/Resisting Arrest.

21-year-old Jacian Dunnack, 21, of Willimantic and 20-year-old Justin Robert Hemingway, 20, of Windham are charged with Stealing a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Interfering/Resisting.

Anna Farnsworth, age 18 of Willington, is charged with Stealing a Firearm.

Dunnack, Hemingway, and Ramos are due in Norwich Superior Court on Monday. Farnsworth’s court date is August 22nd.

Google Map for coordinates 41.596144 by -71.928278.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.