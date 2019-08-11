× CT State Police arrest four, ages 18-21, in ongoing gun theft investigation

GRISWOLD – Connecticut State Police say four young adults they have arrested are part of an ongoing firearms larcent investigation.

Police are not providing much information about the “lengthy investigation conducted by the Eastern District Major Crime Squad”. But the it began in the mostly rural town of Griswold, in New London County, and led to arrests of the four on Friday, and detectives say more arrests are expected.

Daniel Ramos, 20, of Willimantic is charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Ammunition or Electronic Defense Weapon and Interfering with an Officer/Resisting Arrest.

21-year-old Jacian Dunnack, 21, of Willimantic and 20-year-old Justin Robert Hemingway, 20, of Windham are charged with Stealing a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Interfering/Resisting.

Anna Farnsworth, age 18 of Willington, is charged with Stealing a Firearm.

Dunnack, Hemingway, and Ramos are due in Norwich Superior Court on Monday. Farnsworth’s court date is August 22nd.