× Hiker missing in the area of Soap Stone mountain in Ellington

ELLINGTON — State police are searching for a hiker who has been missing since Saturday.

Police said Kimberly Kasulis was last seen in the area of Soap Stone Mountain Trail in Ellington/Somers Saturday. Police said she is approximately 5’4″, 145 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information, please contact Troop C at 860-896-3200