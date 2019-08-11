× Motorcyclist killed in Seymour crash

SEYMOUR — Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon.

Officials said around 2:15 p.m. they were called to the intersection of Rt. 67 and North Street. A motorcycle traveling north on North Street struck a westbound vehicle on Rt. 67. The operator of the motorcycle was seriously injured and later died of his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured but taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police have not released the identity of the motorcyclist.

State police and Seymour Police are investigating the crash and ask any one who saw it to contact the Seymour Police Department at 203, 881-7600.