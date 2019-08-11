× New Haven PD investigating another fatal hit-and-run crash

NEW HAVEN – Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident, in which one of the drivers fled.

According to police, on Saturday at 11:56 p.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Ella Grasso Boulevard at Truman Street in the Hill neighborhood.

Arriving officers were told the pedestrian was crossing the Boulevard when he was struck by two vehicles. The first vehicle fled the scene. The second vehicle remained on scene, according to police.

One witness described the fleeing vehicle as a yellow car — possibly a sports model.

The 42-year-old adult male pedestrian was rushed to the hospital, but he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Detectives and the NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene. A portion of Ella Grasso Boulevard was closed overnight and has since reopened.

This fatal pedestrian crash comes as police are still investigating a hit-and-run that killed another pedestrian on Thursday evening in Fair Haven.

Anyone with information, and witnesses who have not spoken to police, are asked to contact the New Haven Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.