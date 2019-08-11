× New Haven police investigating shooting

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Saturday night.

Police said at 10:39 p.m., they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Lloyd Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood. Around 11:17 p.m., a gunshot victim arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital.

The 20 year old New Haven man said after he was shot, he walked to the hospital. The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

During the investigation, officers located a crime scene in a driveway on Lloyd Street near Grand Avenue. Detectives responded to the scene, canvassed the neighborhood, and collected evidence. The street has since been reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.