New Haven police issue Silver Alert for 2-year-old

NEW HAVEN — Police have issued a silver alert for a missing two-year-old girl.

Police said Alina Bodrick, 2 was last seen on Wednesday. She is black with brown eyes and hair. She is 2’3″ tall and weighs 30 lbs.

Police did not have a photo or clothing description.

Contact New Haven Police with any information at 203-946-6321