Police on scene of fatal shooting in Meriden

Posted 1:16 PM, August 11, 2019, by , Updated at 02:21PM, August 11, 2019

Allen Avenue is blocked off as police investigate a fatal shooting, Sunday Aug. 11, 2019 (Alex Musco/FOX61)

MERIDEN – Detectives are on the scene of a fatal shooting on Allen Avenue in Meriden.

Information is limited at this time, but police confirm to FOX61 News that they were called to the scene at 11:42 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Police on scene say one male victim is dead, and no arrests have been made but there is no danger to the public at this time.

Allen Avenue is closed down for the investigation.

A FOX61 crew is on scene. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

