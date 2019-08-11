What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Real People with Stan Simpon: Connecticut and the revolution in Puerto Rico

Posted 5:09 PM, August 11, 2019, by

Stan continues last week's conversation about the revolution in Puerto Rico, and why it is relevant to Connecticut, the state with the highest concentration of Puerto Ricans in the country. This week his guests are State Rep. Geraldo Reyes (D-Waterbury) and Latino community leader Lydia Velez, who just returned from the island.

