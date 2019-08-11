× UPDATE: Missing boy found miles from home

NEWTOWN – Police say a 17-year-old boy with autism has been found.

The boy, named Nicholas, went missing on foot in the area of Winton Farm Road, near the Monroe border around noon, and prompted a large-scale search with police, K-9 teams, drones, and emergency personnel. The last time he had gone missing, he was found in a pond near his home.

Today he was found shortly after 2 p.m. by a passing motorist, several miles from his home, covered in mud.

Police said he was being evaluated by ambulance personnel.