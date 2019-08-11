× Silver Alert issued for Rocky Hill 12-year-old

ROCKY HILL — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old.

Nicholas Mirabello was last seen Sunday wearing a black or grey tshirt, black sweatpants, and red work

boots. possibly carrying a black over the shoulder bag.

He has hair that is currently dyed green and Brown eyes. He is 4’9″ tall and weighs 95 lbs.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mirabello, please contact Rocky Hill Police at (860) 258- 7640.