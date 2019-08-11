Sunny, wonderfully warm Sunday on tap

It felt like Mother Nature turned on the air conditioning Saturday night. Low temperatures dropped into the 50s for many towns across the state, even for some shoreline communities.
After a refreshing and cooler start to the day, temperatures will rebound to near 80 degrees by afternoon with nothing but sunshine. Everyone has a different definition of "perfect" weather but I think most of us can agree this will be a top ten weather day!
Monday turns warmer and more humid as we head back to work with highs in the mid-upper 80s. The most humid day will be Tuesday with scattered showers likely. Then most of next week looks dry and comfortable.
FORECAST DETAILS:
TONIGHT: Mainly clear, cool & comfy. Low: 50s.
SUNDAY: Refreshing start in the 50s. Sunny, low humidity. High: Upper 70s to low 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. High: mid-upper 80s.
TUESDAY: Showers likely. High: Upper 70s - near 80 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Clearing, less humid. High: Near 80.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chance shower. High: Near 80.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 80.
