Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the wake of last weekend’s mass shootings in Dayton, OH and E Paso, TX, CT Attorney General William Tong has joined the call for Congress to pass gun laws similar to those that Connecticut adopted after the Sandy Hook tragedy.

Also discussed: Tong’s investigation of e-cigarette maker JUUL over its marketing practices, including ads targeting young people, and its claims of being a safe and effective alternative to smoking tobacco products.