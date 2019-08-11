Trooper rescues dog from highway in Danbury

DANBURY — A Connecticut State Trooper was able to rescue a dog that was roaming on I-84 this weekend.

State police posted on social media:

“This weekend while on patrol, Troopers responded to the area of I-84 in Danbury for reports of a roaming dog. Scooby managed to run away from home and ran onto the highway looking for some Scooby Snacks. Fortunately, SGT Dickey was working on the site of a construction pattern in the area and Scooby immediately hopped into his cruiser. TPR Rivera was also in the right place at the right time and helped recuse Scooby. Needless to say, there were no Scooby Snacks on the highway but Scooby managed to devour all of TPR Rivera’s beef and broccoli he had packed for dinner. TPR Rivera eventually was able to safely return Scooby to his rightful owners but at the cost of his beef and broccoli… Who needs their vegetables anyways?🥦🥦🥦🍖🍖🍖

Rounds of appaws to all involved. Keep up with the pawsitive work!”