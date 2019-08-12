Go
Search
Replay:
FOX 61 Morning News
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Mornings
HOPE
Contests
Business
CT Home
Events
Drone Zone
Traffic
Weather
82°
82°
Low
67°
High
87°
Tue
61°
80°
Wed
62°
79°
Thu
61°
81°
See complete forecast
What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?
August 12 to August 18
Posted 11:32 AM, August 12, 2019, by
FOX 61 Staff
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
×
August 12 to August 18
Monday, August 12
Kale Caesar Salad: A low-FODMAP and Gluten-Free Recipe
Popular
A North Carolina woman took her three dogs to a pond to play. Within hours, her pups had died from toxic algae
Hiker missing in the area of Soap Stone mountain in Ellington
Driver killed when car goes over cliff in Southington
Police investigate fatal shooting in Meriden
Latest News
Mystic Aquarium announces its 7th annual Evening for Families with Children on the Autism Spectrum
Lake Compounce announces new water slide for 2020
August 12 to August 18
‘The Crown’ Season 3 premiere date announced
News
Free Jazz in Hartford’s Bushnell Park on Mondays
News
It’s fair season! Listing of town fairs around the state
News
Dueling meteor showers will light up the skies Monday night
News
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to customers with last name Green or Greene
News
Look up for the Perseid meteor shower before it peaks during the full moon
News
New Britain police arrest suspect in armed robbery
News
Free movies in Hartford parks all summer long
News
YMCA offers free lunchtime ‘Workout Wednesdays’ series outdoors in Hartford
News
FOX61 and CW20 Partner with CT en Vivo in Spanish language news initiative
News
Man’s sunken boat case scheduled for trial in August
News
Summer beer garden in Hartford’s Bushnell Park opens Friday
News
Wounded veterans teach children with missing limbs how to play ball
News
Hartford’s summer Friday beer garden is about to get even bigger
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.