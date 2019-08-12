August 2019 Above & Beyond Award: Kevin McDonnell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kevin McDonnell

Hebron Fire Department

Nominated By: Kati Crossway

“I am nominating Kevin because aside from being a 'responder', he spends time volunteering at so many FD activities. I've seen him at the fair, at different festivals in town, and he volunteers as a safety check for car seats. Kevin has always been ready for the task at hand and rearing to go, but calm and collected to assist with the patients. He is so patient with children when he is volunteering at family events, he takes time to make them feel special. In my eyes, if I were in need of a first responder, I would want it to be Kevin McDonnell. Kevin has been a volunteer fire/EMS for the Hebron Fire Department for 20 years and 15 of those years he was hired on the department as a “Maintainer” which consists of responding to calls Monday-Friday and working on the equipment, trucks and keeping all three houses clean and stocked. He has held the rank of Lt. Engineer for 17 years. Kevin retired from his position in March of 2017 but still facilitates the orientation for all new recruits. He has been certified as a child seat installer and continues doing car seat installations into retirement. He also is an American Heart Association CPR instructor and teaches classes free of charge to the community.”

Proudly brought to you by