Bristol police issue Silver Alert for missing man who has brain injury

Posted 1:59 PM, August 12, 2019, by

BRISTOL — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who suffers from a brain injury and cannot take care of himself.

Police said Ralph Weingarten, 65, of Bristol has been reported as missing since 8:40 a.m. Monday. Weingarten is described as a white male, approximately 5’-10”, 140 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes and light skin. It is not known what he was wearing. Ralph has a previous brain injury and is unable to care for himself.

No picture of Weingarten was available.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Weingarten. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3011.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

