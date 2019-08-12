× Former president of booster club arrested on embezzlement charge: Wilton Police

WILTON — The former president of of the Wilton High School Booster Club has been arrested on a charge of embezzlement according to police.

Brian Colburn , 50, of Wilton was charged with larceny and forgery on Friday. Police said in May, they received a complaint from the Wilton High School Football program and other groups affiliated about suspicions about their finances. Colburn, who served as the president of the booster club starting 2016, had sole control over the organization’s finances according to police.

Police said money donated to the Boosters was diverted to the personal accounts of Colburn via PayPal. In May, police said when Colburn was confronted by members of the board about the finances, he produced forged bank statements to show that there was more money in the accoundt than there actually existed.

He posted $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 19.