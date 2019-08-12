What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Fun For All At The Fish Flip Reveal Party – The House That Social Media Built

What a night for The House That Social Media Built with the reveal of the Fish Flip House in Guilford, CT.  With the help of all of our followers and the expertise of Mike and Nicole, this house renovation was outstanding.  Browse the gallery below of our party photos and if you missed the party, tune into the Big Reveal Show on Saturday, August 24th at 6pm on CW20, Sunday, August 25th at 6:30pm on Fox61 and on September 1st at 1pm on Fox61.

