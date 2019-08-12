Hartford has it even on a Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The saying Hartford has it doesn’t just stop because it’s a Monday.

Residents from near and far were able to enjoy a series a free events across the city Monday evening.

FOX61’s Rachel Piscitelli started at a Knot Inc., farmers market where locally grown produce and fresh cut flowers are sold.

Chelsea Morrison the Farms & Grounds Manager at Knox Inc explained “we have an urban farming program and that program helps inner city people start farming programs a lot of them sell their products through the markets here.'

FOX61 caught up with one of the growers who lives in Hartford, but her apartment complex doesn’t have any land for her to enjoy her own garden. She grows flowers and gives them away to her family and friends.

Not too far away in Bushnell Park, free yoga was available.

It’s available at a variety of different locations across Hartford every Monday and Wednesday.

Bonnie Soucy is one of the yoga instructors for yoga in the park, “It's just free, it's freeing, and I try to make it as open and welcoming and that’s really what we want I think we need that today here in our cities and our society.”

Right across the street friends and families enjoyed the last jazz Monday of the season.