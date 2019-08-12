Humidity slowly rises Monday with warmer temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a beautiful weekend, we have a great start to the day today as the humidity is comfortably low. That humidity will slowly rise during the day, and temperatures will jump up a bit higher than what we had this weekend. Many towns will reach the mid 80s this afternoon, and it'll come along with abundant sunshine.

The most humid day of the week will be Tuesday with showers and storms developing in the afternoon, and continuing through the evening hours as a frontal system and low pressure moves across the area.

Once that system moves off shore, a dry, comfortable air mass will take over once again for the middle and end of the week with the exception of Thursday when there could be a few showers. Otherwise, expect sunshine and comfortable temperatures to be with us through the end the week into next weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warmer turning a bit more humid in the afternoon. High: mid 80s.

TONIGHT: More humidity with warmer temperatures. Lows: 66-72.

TUESDAY: Showers and storms in the afternoon with periods of rain through the evening. High: 70s - near 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. High: 75-80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chance shower. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: mid 80s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli