Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON -- Head Coach Jim Calhoun took a step back from the basketball court Monday and took part in his second love, charity work.

The Jim Calhoun Celebrity Classic began in 1999 and in its 21 years, the event has raised over $9 million for cardiac research and care at UConn Health’s Calhoun Cardiology Center.

FOX61's Sports Director Rich Coppola has more from the Jim Calhoun Classic in Avon.