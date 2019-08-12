× Manchester man arrested following stabbing at Massachusetts hotel

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Dartmouth police say a Connecticut man was arrested after a stabbing incident overnight Saturday.

According to police, 26-year-old Manchester resident Tyreke Brooks stabbed a 30-year-old man, also from Connecticut, after an earlier altercation.

Police say both of the men were part of a work crew that was staying at the Residence Inn on Founce Corner Road. Police say they were called to the hotel at 12:13 a.m. for the reported stabbing, but when they got there, Brooks had fled the scene.

The man who was stabbed sustained only non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for further treatment.

Nearly eight hours later, police learned that Brooks had returned to the Residence Inn. Police were able to arrest Brooks without incident.

Brooks was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and also had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.