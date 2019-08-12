× Mystic Aquarium announces its 7th annual Evening for Families with Children on the Autism Spectrum

MYSTIC — Mystic Aquarium announced they will be hosting their 7th Evening for Families with Children on the Autism Spectrum.

The event will be held on August 22nd from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event is sensory sensitive and is free for pre-registered families or groups with children on the autism spectrum or with sensory processing challenges and features a quiet area, supportive staff, and access to select Aquarium exhibits.

“We are so proud to have the opportunity to develop this partnership to help children on the autism spectrum enjoy their day with us,” said Kelly Matis, Vice President of Education and Conservation.

“For many, the challenges they face daily are not obvious, as their perception of our world is very different and can be intimidating or even scary, making accessibility to the community a challenge,” added Matis. “Awareness is simply not enough; with accessibility comes a new culture- a much-needed new culture.”

Registration is required for this event and is available by clicking on Upcoming Events at MysticAquarium.org.