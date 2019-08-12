New Haven holds drill to prepare for hurricane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN --- Members of New Haven’s emergency operations team met in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Monday for a drill that simulates an approaching hurricane.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with the highest threat period for Connecticut happening between mid-August and mid-October.

New Haven’s Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana led the drill to make sure the city’s departments are ready incase it does happen.

“So in the event we do have storm we are all prepared, we’ve practiced our plan and at the end of the day our residents are much safer,” Fontana said.

The emergency team is made of leaders from police, fire, public works and more. For fire chief John Alston, he explained the plan begins with making sure infrastructure is up to date.

“That we have a list of hydrants that in service and not in service, we shoot out messages through social media about not driving in standing water,”

Fontana also urged residents to make to remember to have a plan for a hurricane, build a kit with essential supplies and have a way to stay informed.