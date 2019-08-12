What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

New Haven Police Captain Duff shot in firefight with suspect; suspect still at large

Posted 9:42 PM, August 12, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:48PM, August 12, 2019

NEW HAVEN —  Police said New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff is in the hospital after being shot Monday night.

New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said Duff is in stable condition. Reyes said Duff was off-duty when he was shot and sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting took place in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street.

Police said Duff got into a firefight with a suspect who killed another individual.

At this time, the suspect is at large and Connecticut State Police are assisting in this investigation.

No other details have been released.

