New Haven woman killed in North Stonington crash

NORTH STONINGTON — State police say 48-year-old Cynthia Oliveras was killed in a crash on I-95 Sunday evening.

According to police, a car driven by 46-year-old Cesar Negron of New Haven was traveling southbound on I-95. Negron struck the wire rope guard rail between exits 93 and 92. Negron was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for serious injuries.

Oliveras was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the crash.

41.433863 -71.807542