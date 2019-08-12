× Plainfield PD responded to prank call incident where caller said he just murdered his mother, will shoot police

PLAINFIELD — Police responded to a prank call incident Monday where a caller stated that he had just murdered his mother and shoot the police if they approached.

Plainfield Police Department said they responded to a home on Charlotte Drive around 6:32 p.m.

“The caller stated that he was going to “shoot the police” if they approached,” police said in a release. “While responding to the call, the Plainfield Police Department was in contact with the Connecticut State Police, Troop D dispatcher who advised them of what appeared to be a “swatting” type, prank phone call that they had received. The call was very similar to the one received by the Plainfield Police Department.”

Police said when they arrived to the scene, they advised neighbors to get back into their residences.

“Officers approached the residence and made contact with the home owner who appeared to be surprised,” police said. “The home owner stated he was home alone, allowed officers to conduct a search of his residence and it was later confirmed a prank call.”

Police said they want to inform residents of this incident being a complete false alarm and there was no danger to the community.

“The Plainfield Police takes every call very serious and will not stop until every incident is fully investigated,” police said.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 564-7065.