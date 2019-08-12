× The Beach Boys to perform benefit concert for Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford

HARTFORD –Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Famers The Beach Boys will perform benefit concert Saturday at the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center.

“The Beach Boys concert is part of a multi-year commitment of charity concerts by Trantolo & Trantolo to bring world-class performers to the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center on behalf of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford,” said Scott Trantolo, Chief Operating Officer at Trantolo & Trantolo, a Hartford-based personal injury law firm. “This is truly the ‘last blast of summer’ complete with one of the season’s larger firework shows.”

To concert aims to help raise funds to help build the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford’s new Southend Club.

Concert tickets can be purchased at the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center Box Office August 14-16 from 11 am – 7 pm and August 17 from 11 am. Lawn seats are $55. Limited reserved table sitting is available for $100 per seat. Special $15 youth ticket for kids 12 and under is also available.

Click here for more details.