Victim in Plainville cliff crash identified

Posted 2:36 PM, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 02:45PM, August 12, 2019

PLAINVILLE — Police have identified the victim whose car drove over a cliff and rolled over Sunday.

Police said the discovered that a car had crashed Sunday after someone reported a damaged guardrail. The  vehicle had left the roadway, and rolled down the steep rock embankment.

The victim, the sole occupant of the vehicle, Denise Santana, 35, Southington, was dead when emergency crews arrived.

Ledge Road was closed for several hours while crews worked to recover the vehicle, and officers collected evidence from the scene.

 

 

