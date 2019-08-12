× Victim in Plainville cliff crash identified

PLAINVILLE — Police have identified the victim whose car drove over a cliff and rolled over Sunday.

Police said the discovered that a car had crashed Sunday after someone reported a damaged guardrail. The vehicle had left the roadway, and rolled down the steep rock embankment.

The victim, the sole occupant of the vehicle, Denise Santana, 35, Southington, was dead when emergency crews arrived.

Ledge Road was closed for several hours while crews worked to recover the vehicle, and officers collected evidence from the scene.

41.657620 -72.847364