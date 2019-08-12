× Wallingford PD: 3 men arrested on sexual related charges

WALLINGFORD — Police said three men were arrested in connection to sexual related crimes.

Wallingford Police Department said the first arrest came on August 7, where they arrested 40-year-old Christopher Shorey of Wallingford on an outstanding warrant.

“The warrant stems from an investigation by the detective division in which Shorey is accused of touching the private area of a 10-year-old child whom he used to reside with,” police said in a release. “Shorey is also accused of having the child touch him, in his groin area. Shorey was charged with sexual assault in the fourth degree and risk of injury to a minor.”

Police said he was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on August 21.

The second arrest was on August 9, when police arrested 56-year-old Segundo Vallejo-Brahona of Wallingford on an outstanding warrant.

Police said the warrant stems from an investigation by the detective division in which Vallejo-Brahona is accused of physically restraining a female victim at his residence and sexually assaulting her.

Police said Vallejo-Brahona was charged with sexual assault in the first degree and unlawful restraint in the first degree.

He was detained on a $100,000 bond and was arraigned in Meriden Superior Court Monday.

The final arrest was Monday when police arrested 67-year-old Ricki Nadeau, of Meriden.

Police said they arrested Nadeau following a complain of a male masturbating outside his vehicle at Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park in Meriden.

“A witness called police and stated they saw the male performing the act,” police said.

Polie said Nadeau admitted the offense to responding officers. No children were in the park at the time of the offense, police said.

Nadeau was charged with public indecency and disorderly conduct and was given a $5,000 bond and was given a court date of August 26 at Meriden Superior Court.